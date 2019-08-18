North Charleston Police looking for missing endangered person

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing endangered woman.
Katrina Lydia-Heidi Figueroa, 55, was last seen on August 17, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. at 2160 Accabee Road in North Charleston according to a missing endangered person report.
Figueroa sent multiple text messages to family and friends stating that she wanted to harm herself on August 17.
The report states that she suffers from mental health issues along with being suicidal.
Figueroa has been entered into the National Crime Information Center. According to officials she has made prior threats to law enforcement.
If contact is made please call The North Charleston Police Department (911).
