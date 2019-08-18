Knights split twin bill with Clippers

The nightcap was a different story. Playing as the road team, the Knights scored first in the top of the fourth by writing a new chapter in the franchise record book. Moncada launched a solo shot 409 feet to right for the first home run of his rehab assignment, giving Charlotte a 1-0 lead. The home run was the Knights’ 186th of the season, surpassing the long-standing record of 185 set by the 1993 club.