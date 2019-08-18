Hot and humid with a few t-storms

Sunday morning forecast
By Leigh Brock | August 18, 2019 at 11:05 AM EDT - Updated August 18 at 11:05 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be a lot like yesterday. Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s and the humidity isn’t going anywhere. It will feel like it is closer to 100° this afternoon – so be careful out there! There is a 30% chance for a few thunderstorms.

We will jump into the new week with pretty much the same old weather. Highs will be in the low 90s each day. There is a 20-30% chance for thunderstorms for the first half of the week. That will increase to a 40% chance for the second half of the week. The humidity? Nope! Not going anywhere!

Enjoy your Sunday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

