Hot and humid with a few t-storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be a lot like yesterday. Highs today will be in the low to mid 90s and the humidity isn’t going anywhere. It will feel like it is closer to 100° this afternoon – so be careful out there! There is a 30% chance for a few thunderstorms.
We will jump into the new week with pretty much the same old weather. Highs will be in the low 90s each day. There is a 20-30% chance for thunderstorms for the first half of the week. That will increase to a 40% chance for the second half of the week. The humidity? Nope! Not going anywhere!
Enjoy your Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
