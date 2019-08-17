Sumter Co. Sheriff: Investigation underway after 2 adults, 7-year-old shot, injured

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man, a woman, and a 7-year-old child have been injured in a shooting in Sumter County, according to officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said the incident happened on the 4400 block of Broad Street around 8 p.m. in a residential area.
Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said each victim was taken to local hospitals. Sheriff Dennis added the man is in critical condition but stable. The woman and the child are both in serious condition.
Sheriff Dennis said investigators are possibly looking for two suspects. They are currently interviewing neighbors and witnesses to gather more information.
If you have any information about this shooting, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
