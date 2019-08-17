Sheriff’s office searching for 14-year-old runaway

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old who ran away during the night.
Joni Rene Bradley was last seen at her home at 10 p.m. on Friday and reported missing after her family discovered she was gone from her bedroom around 11 a.m. on Saturday.
“It also appears that she staged her bed to make it look like she was still in it and then left through a window in her bedroom. It is possible that she may have been in contact with someone through social media,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.
Bradley is described as a white female, 5-foot-3, 134 pounds, with pink and purple hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a skull on it and black leggings. She also wears white, blue or purple beaded bracelets.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at (804) 598-5656 or Powhatan Crime Solvers at (804) 403-4357.
