1 seriously injured in motorcycle accident in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Charlotte Friday night.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, the incident happened near North Graham Street and Oneida Road.
Officials say one person was treated for serious injuries and taken to the hospital.
There’s no word on what happened in the crash or how many people were involved.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
