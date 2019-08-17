1 seriously injured in motorcycle accident in Charlotte

1 seriously injured in motorcycle accident in Charlotte
According to Mecklenburg EMS, the incident happened near North Graham Street and Oneida Road.
By WBTV Web Staff | August 16, 2019 at 8:40 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 8:40 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Charlotte Friday night.

According to Mecklenburg EMS, the incident happened near North Graham Street and Oneida Road.

Officials say one person was treated for serious injuries and taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on what happened in the crash or how many people were involved.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.