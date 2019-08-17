Police investigating man’s shooting death in Rowan County

LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Landis Police Department is investigating a homicide which occurred in Landis on Friday evening that resulted in one man’s death.
The incident took place at a residence off of Town Street. Following a call about a reported shooting, police arrived at the residence where they found Timothy Austin Hall, 51, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
No suspect has been identified at this time. The case remains active and no further information has been released pertaining to this shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Landis Police Department at (704) 857-2129.
