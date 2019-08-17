Man arrested after fleeing police on I-77 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after fleeing police on I-77 in Charlotte Friday.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened when a license plate reader hit was called in on a suspect’s car.
Police say the suspect had a felony arson warrant out of Matthews.
Officers got behind the car and attempted to stop it on I 77.
The car initially failed to stop but got caught in heavy traffic where the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Brian Simmons, was taken into custody by multiple officers.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.