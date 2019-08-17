$15K ring stolen from hotel room in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help to solve a case where a $15,500 ring was stolen from hotel room in Boone.
According to the Boone Police Department, the incident happened at Fairfield Inn on Blowing Rock Road on July 23, 2019.
Officers responded to the hotel on a report of a larceny.
The victim, who was staying at the hotel, reported that a white gold diamond ring was stolen from the room that she was staying in. She reported the value of the ring to be $15,500.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959, 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.
You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via the website or Text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
