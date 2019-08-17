HOT weekend ahead!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heat goes on… We will spend yet another weekend in the 90s. Today’s high will be in the low 90s but it will feel like the mid 90s. Sunday will be in the mid 90s but feel like the upper 90s.
Take care of yourself out there! Rain chances will be around 10-20% both days. The best rain chances will be in eastern NC.
Next week will bring a little better rain chance but it won’t be quite as hot. Highs will be in the low 90s on Monday but the rest of the week will be in the upper 80s. There will be a 30-40% chance for rain each day.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
