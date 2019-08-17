Hot End To The Weekend & Start To The Upcoming Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cycle continues…the Dog Days of Summer….and there’s not likely to be a big break in the weather pattern any time soon.
As for Sunday, we may start with a few fog patches and some low cloudiness with daybreak readings in the lower 70s, but with more sunshine coming back, we’ll jump back into the lower 90s for the afternoon hours. Keep in mind, the heat index will again push 100° for at least a co9uple of hours Sunday afternoon.
As for rain, just like Saturday, a few strong thunderstorms – 30% chance – will fire back up Sunday afternoon.
Next week will bring a general continuation of the same conditions. There’ll ample sunshine around each day, with highs will be in the low to mid 90s on Monday, before we settle back to near 90° for the mid-week period. There will be a 30% chance for rain each day with the best chance for storms coming during the afternoon and evening hours.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
