Wreck causes 10-mile backup on I-85 in Rowan County

Wreck causes 10-mile backup on I-85 in Rowan County
Traffic was backed up for miles following a crash on I-85 NC in Kannapolis Friday afternoon. (Source: Sky3)
August 16, 2019 at 12:55 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 12:59 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Traffic was backed up into Cabarrus County Friday afternoon following a wreck on Interstate 85 in Rowan County.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation say the wreck happened on I-85 northbound near Exit 68, NC-152, “with traffic queue of about 10 miles extending into Cabarrus County.”

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic is backed up for more than 10 miles on I-85 NB following a crash near Exit 68 (NC-152) in Kannapolis. Expect heavy delays in the area.

Posted by WBTV News on Friday, August 16, 2019

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route. Transportation officials tweeted about the backup just after noon.

There’s no word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.