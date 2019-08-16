Wreck causes 10-mile backup on I-85 in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Traffic was backed up into Cabarrus County Friday afternoon following a wreck on Interstate 85 in Rowan County.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation say the wreck happened on I-85 northbound near Exit 68, NC-152, “with traffic queue of about 10 miles extending into Cabarrus County.”
Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route. Transportation officials tweeted about the backup just after noon.
There’s no word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved.
