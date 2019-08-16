Students gear up for new school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer is coming to an end for many students in the WBTV viewing area. A new school year lies ahead with leadership changes and updated safety measures.
Multiple area school districts will start back Monday, Aug. 19, including Chester County Schools, Clover School District, Fort Mill School District, Chesterfield County Schools, Lancaster County Schools, Rock Hill Schools, York County District One and Watauga County Schools.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will head back Monday, Aug. 26, with a new superintendent – Earnest Winston. Winston says under his leadership, the focus of CMS will remain on doing what’s best for the students.
Winston was named acting superintendent and then superintendent following Dr. Clayton Wilcox’s resignation in July.
Winston was sworn in as superintendent Tuesday.
Other school districts starting back Aug. 26 include those in Alexander County, Burke County, Cabarrus County, Caldwell County, Catawba County, Cleveland County, Gaston County, Hickory, Newton-Conover, Stanly County, and Union County.
Mooresville Graded District and Rowan-Salisbury Schools started class earlier than usual this year. Mooresville Graded District students started back August 6 with a new schedule designed to benefit students.
District officials say the previous schedule forced students to take end of course exams directly following winter break. The school’s schedule also did not align with Mitchell Community College’s class schedule, where some students take courses for credit.
Avery County and Rowan-Salisbury Schools started back August 7 and Iredell-Statesville Schools started back August 8.
Classes began in Rowan-Salisbury Schools under a new school calendar made possible by the district’s designation as a Renewal district.
Rowan-Salisbury is the state’s only Renewal district. The system has the same flexibility that charter schools have when it comes to the calendar, as well as curriculum, staffing, and budget.
“With the Renewal school system, all the changes we’re making and all we’re trying to do for kids it really makes a new start,” said RSS Chief Technology Officer David Blattner.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to stop for school buses, both behind the bus and alongside the bus. Those traveling in the opposite direction must stop as well if there is no median. Passing a school bus is a misdemeanor with fines of up to $1,200.
“You could lose your license and a child could lose their life,” NCDOT says.
CMS is implementing updated safety measures for the 2019-20 school year, including:
- A crisis-alert system that has a beacon light alert and panic cards for all staff
- Two CMS Police K-9s, trained in narcotic and firearm detection
- Safety screenings at all high schools, with expansion into middle and K-8 schools (including more focus on using metal detectors as a priority, before wanding)
- Expansion and enhancement of video surveillance (CMS has 7,125 cameras in its schools)
- Active survival training for all employees (more than 8,000 employees have been trained)
- Physical improvements, such as upgraded locks, stronger doors and digital access controls for main entries
