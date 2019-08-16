Secondhand vaping dangers for children: Are you putting them at risk?

“It wasn’t until decades later that we realized how bad it is and we’re actually still seeing a significant effect from it now, years later,” he pointed out. “We’re recognizing that it not only leads to lung cancer, but definitely COPD, heart disease, strokes, peripheral vascular disease - all those risks that we didn’t appreciate then are now coming to light. My fear is a decade, five decades down the road, all this will come to fruition [from vaping].”