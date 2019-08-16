Run Kannapolis series fall races are approaching quickly

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: The second half of the Run Kannapolis Series is underway. There are only five runs left in 2019.
Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand and cosponsored by Atrium Health. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run is held in Downtown Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit in the City who benefits from the entry fees.
The Kannapolis Rotary 5K is a Virtual 5k. It can be completed at any time at any location of the participant’s choice by December 15. The Kannapolis Rotary 5K believes in the honor system, so no proof is required for your race completion. However, we encourage you to post pictures, videos, etc. to social media using the hashtag #runkannpolis to share your experience with other participants who are completing the 5K.
The Strides for Stroke 5K was originally planned for April 13, but was rescheduled due to weather. The new date is August 17, and the race will begin at 8 a.m., at the Intimidators Stadium. If you registered for the April 13 date, you do not need to register again. All proceeds from this race will benefit the Cabarrus Stroke Support Group.
The Duke Dash 5K & Healthfest returns this year at 9 a.m., October 12. When you cross the finish line, you will be able to participate in Zumba, Yoga, and visit with health related vendors. Proceeds will benefit Duke University’s MURDOCK Study.
The Fall Back 5K starts and ends on the beautiful NC Research Campus. The run will start at 1:50 a.m. on November 3. (The run will take place during the time change, which happens at 2 a.m. For example, if you run a 30 minute 5K, your finish time will be around 1:20 a.m.) We’ll have lots of fun staying awake and falling back in time! Proceeds will benefit the Fire Explorer Post.
The Frostbite 5K returns this year at 10 a.m. on December 7. A great time is always had by all as you enjoy the chilly weather and run/walk to get warm. Monies from this run benefit the YMCA Scholarship Fund.
Runners/walkers are encouraged to participate in the entire series of eight races for a unique prize but you can win awards for finishing five or more events. Register at www.runkannapolis.com.
