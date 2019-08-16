Run Kannapolis series fall races are approaching quickly

The Kannapolis Rotary 5K is a Virtual 5k. It can be completed at any time at any location of the participant’s choice by December 15. The Kannapolis Rotary 5K believes in the honor system, so no proof is required for your race completion. However, we encourage you to post pictures, videos, etc. to social media using the hashtag #runkannpolis to share your experience with other participants who are completing the 5K.