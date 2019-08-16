Relentless heat rolls on for now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight day, most of our region got a break from thunderstorms - but no such luck with the heat.
Highs soared into the low and mid-90s again today, and will likely be just as hot over the weekend, if not a tick hotter.
There’s still a chance we’ll see scattered showers and thundershowers develop close to Charlotte on Saturday with the best chance of any additional activity east of Charlotte across the Pee Dee river valley.
Rain is less likely west of I-77 on Saturday. Sunday looks less active, but hotter as highs will hover in the mid 90s.
Rain chances go up next week starting Monday and most of the week will be somewhat unsettled.
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
