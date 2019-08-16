Person shot in hip during fight in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot in the hip during a fight in uptown Charlotte Thursday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of 4th Street and College Street around 7 p.m.
Police say about eight people were in a group at the scene, when two people started fighting near the entrance to a parking deck.
After only a few seconds, a third person shot one of the people who was fighting .
Officer say that person was shot in the hip and was taken by MEDIC to the hospital for treatment. The suspect has not yet been located.
The person’s injury is serious, but police say it appears to be non-life-threatening.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
