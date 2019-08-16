Parade and rally set for Saturday for Rowan Little League champs

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Welcome Home Parade for the World Champion Rowan Little League Softball Team will commence at 9:30 am on Saturday, August 17, on North Main Street in Salisbury.
The lineup will depart the 500 block of North Main Street at 9:30 a.m., turn right on West Innes Street, then turn left on Statesville Blvd. to Hurley School Road. The parade will turn left onto Hurley School Road, to the Salisbury Community Park.
The players on the Championship team will be riding in classic convertible cars, historic trolleys and modern vehicles in the parade.
The public is invited to cheer the team along the route.
A Congratulatory Rally will be held at the Salisbury Community Park ball fields at 10:30 am. The public is invited to the rally.
The rally includes “World Champs, Welcome Home” comments by Rowan County Commission Chair Greg Edds and officials from other local governments and Rowan-Salisbury Schools.
