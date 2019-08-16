Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-40 in Claremont

CLAREMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 40 Friday afternoon.
According to the Conover Fire Department, the incident happened in Claremont.
Conover Fire officials said they were assisting Claremont Fire Department as they operated the multi-vehicle accident.
There’s no word on the exact number of vehicles involved, and injuries or what caused the crash.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
