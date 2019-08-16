More high heat and humidity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As expected Thursday was a lot quieter across most of our 22 county region Thursday with only a few exceptions, namely some of our eastern counties which still dealt with thunderstorms during the late afternoon hours.
Friday will likely turn out much the same as an old frontal boundary may still trigger some storms in those same areas leaving most of the rest of our region around Charlotte and points west alone.
While I can’t rule out stray storms over the weekend, most outdoor plans should remain intact as any storms that do pop up will be widely scattered.
You won’t get a break from the heat though as highs will continue to land in the low and mid 90s through the weekend and into early next week.
Needless to say the humidity is going nowhere as well, so count on more sweltering weather.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
