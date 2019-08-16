Mooresville race fans relieved that Dale Earnhardt Junior, family survived crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s not hard to find fans of the Earnhardt family in Mooresville. Dale Earnhardt Jr. attended Mooresville High School. His father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., is enshrined on the North Carolina Auto Racing Walk of Fame that sits along Main Street in downtown Mooresville.
“He means everything. He graduated from the high school here. Dale Sr. is from the Kannapolis area. Dale Jr. is very much rooted here in Mooresville,” said Jen Marshall, a Mooresville resident and NASCAR fan.
Marshall said she heard about the Tennessee plane crash involving Earnhardt Jr. and his family shortly after it happened.
“My first question was, ‘was the baby with them?’ and I know she was now and thank God they’re all okay,” said Marshall.
Mooresville resident Kimberley Earnest said she was watching the news when she heard about the crash.
“I was a little bit worried about him and then more news came across that said that they were okay so that’s a good thing,” said Earnest.
Whether it was on a smartphone, TV or computer screen, people around the world started seeing images of the plane shortly after it crashed. The charred aircraft left many with a grim feeling.
“It could have been so much worse based on the pictures that I’ve seen,” said Marshall.
Many race fans still lament the untimely death of Earnhardt Sr. They were relieved to learn that Earnhardt Jr. and his family survived Thursday’s incident.
“With his dad and everything going on, you wouldn’t want nothing else to happen in that family,” said Earnest.
While there are still questions about how the crash happened, many race fans just want to send Earnhardt Jr. and his family their well-wishes.
“We just gotta look out for him, lots of prayers for him and his family and we’re glad they’re okay and just hope everything works out fine,” said Earnest.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.