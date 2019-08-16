Missing 75-year-old woman found alive in drainage ditch in NC

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County authorities say a missing 75-year-old woman was found alive in a drainage ditch in a heavily wooded area Friday morning.
MaryAnne Rosenman was found between her home and where she was last seen by a motorist, a news release said.
She was in a water creek bed – which investigators said helped her stay cool.
Several agencies aided in the search and homeowners were asked to check their properties. Rosenman was said to have wandered away from her home Wednesday morning.
Dyland Hendricks, who works with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, is the investigator who found her.
“I just asked her her name and she said, ‘Mary’ and I said, ‘are you ok?’ And she said, ‘I think so.'”
Rosenman was taken to the hospital where she is expected to be OK.
Her husband had a message to the crews who found Rosenman.
“Please let everyone know how tremendously grateful we are.”
