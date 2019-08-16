Kannapolis seeks proposals for former Villas Mobile Home Park property

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis is seeking proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of the former Villas Mobile Home Park. The eight acres of property is located east of S. Cannon Boulevard, off Fairview Street and at the end of Irene Avenue.
The property is zoned Residential Village and is ideally suited for single family residences, duplexes, triplexes and other multifamily housing. Certain types of institutional or other civic/community uses would also be allowed at this location.
The City has removed all structures and cleaned up the site.
The property was transferred to the City after the owner’s estate was unable to reimburse the City for liens on the property.
Details on the Request for Proposals are located at –http://www.kannapolisnc.gov/revitalization/Home/RFPs
For more information contact Irene Sacks, Director of Economic Development - isacks@kannapolisnc.gov/ 704.920.4326.
The deadline for proposals is 5:00 p.m. on October 4, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.