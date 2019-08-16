Gunshots fired into homes in East Charlotte have neighbors concerned for their safety

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On three different occasions, gunshots were fired into homes on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning all at housing complexes in the Hickory area of East Charlotte, police reports show.
It’s unclear if the shootings are connected but police are looking for any information that can lead to arrests.
Thankfully, no one was injured but neighbors in the area say they are terrified.
“I heard a loud bang, it was a gunshot, it was a loud bang," said one neighbor, who didn’t want to use his name. “I live here, for something like that to happen it was crazy to me.”
The first shooting happened just before midnight on Wednesday at the 6400 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Residents said their neighborhood is usually quiet, even being on the busy road.
“There’s lots of crazy stuff happening, so I didn’t really know, I didn’t know what to think. I was really scared,” said another neighbor who heard the shots fired. She also didn’t want to use her name.
The other two shootings happened just 20 minutes apart at the 3200 block of Amity Pointe Road and the 5200 block of Farm Pond Lane at 1:30 a.m. Two teenagers were inside the home at Farm Pond Lane when a bullet shot through a bedroom window.
“When I hear that, I am kind of concerned," said a neighbor on Farm Pond Lane. "It’s not safe for nobody around in this community or in this environment for people to be shooting into occupied spaces and what not. It’s uncalled for.”
Officers spent Thursday canvassing the areas and passing out flyers trying to gather more information about the shootings. If you know anything, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.