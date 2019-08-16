Clean sweep! Knights ride past the RailRiders 7-5 Thursday

Over their last 16 games, the Charlotte Knights have won a remarkable 13 games (13-3) and pulled to just a half-game back of the Durham Bulls in the International League Wild Card race. The Knights, who still have 18 games left during the 2019 regular season, will begin a four-game series against the Bulls on Monday from Durham, NC. The Bulls lost to the Syracuse Mets by a score of 5-3 on Thursday. The Knights are also now just three games back of the first-place Gwinnett Stripers in the IL South Division.