Bond hearing held for Berkeley Co. teacher accused of being drunk at school

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - According to court records, a bond hearing was held Thursday night for a teacher accused of being drunk at a high school in Berkeley County.
Rachel Anne Henry was arrested at Cane Bay High School Thursday morning and charged with public disorderly conduct, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker.
She was released on a personal recognizance bond Thursday evening.
BCSO officials said she was arrested for the same offense back in June.
Officials with the Berkeley County School District said they could not comment on any specifics on the case but did release the following statement:
While we cannot comment on any particular employee or employment action, BCSD is committed to providing a drug and alcohol free learning environment and workplace. To that end, BCSD maintains policies and practices prohibiting employees from being under the influence of drugs and alcohol in the workplace. However, there will always be employees in the workplace who struggle with alcohol and drug abuse, and BCSD encourages those employees to seek help through a variety of programs that we offer. When violations of our drug and alcohol policy occur, BCSD takes appropriate action, which can include disciplinary action or requiring employees to participate in treatment and rehabilitation programs in lieu of termination.
