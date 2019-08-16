Air Quality Warning in effect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The forecast is holding pretty steady for a while longer. The heat and humidity aren’t done with us yet. Highs today will be in the low 90s. There is only a small chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
The weekend will be a pretty typical one for mid August. Highs will be in the low 90s and it will be muggy. There’s a 20% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Next week doesn’t look much different. Highs will be in the upper 80s or close to 90 with a 30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms.
Have a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.