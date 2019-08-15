19-year-old shot in leg during argument in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old was shot in the leg in west Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklneburg Police Department, the incident happened near Plato Circle and Seymour Drive.
Officials say a 19-year-old male was shot in the leg during a dispute between neighbors.
The teen was taken by MEDIC to the hospital where he is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound
Police have not provided information on possible suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
