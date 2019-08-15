2 teens injured in shooting in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police say two 16-year-old boys were injured in a shooting in Fort Mill Wednesday night.
According to the Fort Mill Police Department, officers received several calls from residents on Forest Ridge Drive, reporting gunshots around 8:15 p.m.
Officers responded immediately to the Forest Ridge Apartments, and found witnesses that reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing an unknown number of people fleeing the area, on foot and in vehicles.
While at that location, officers received information that two people, who were allegedly involved in the shooting, had stopped at two different locations and requested medical assistance for apparent gunshot wounds.
The two 16-year-old boys were taken to a hospital in Charlotte for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
This case remains under investigation, and no other information was released.
Anyone with information should call the Fort Mill Police Department, at 803-547-2022, or Crimestoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.
