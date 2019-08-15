In a split-second, a CMPD officer shot my husband and saved my life

As a result, my husband stood and walked out into an open area of the room to see where she’d gone. A couple yards away from me, he turned and raised his gun. I had no doubt he was about to make good on his threat to shoot me. I had nowhere to run and no way to protect myself. That’s when the sliding glass door behind my husband shattered and he fell to the floor. It took several moments for me to realize he’d been shot by police.