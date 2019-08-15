Pilkington to step down from Cabarrus Health Alliance

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For 38 years Dr. William F. Pilkington has served as the Public Health Director and Chief Executive Officer for the Cabarrus Health Alliance. Now, according to The Independent Tribute, he is stepping down in October.
Pilkington will be beginning a new career as a healthcare consultant, according to the newspaper.
“Under his leadership and guidance, CHA has not only transformed as an organization, but changed the role of public health nationally and created a new model and direction for public health in the future,” said James T. Mack, Cabarrus County Public Health Authority Board of Commissioners Chairman.
Pilkington’s listed accomplishments include making CHA North Carolina’s first health department to provide a school nurse in every school; the first to become nationally accredited; and the first to become an autonomous public health authority.
Pilkington became Chief Executive Officer and Public Health Director of the Cabarrus Health Alliance in July of 1997. He previously served as Health Director of the Cabarrus County Health Department from 1981 until 1997.
The Cabarrus County Public Health Authority Board of Commissioners has appointed Erin Shoe, MPH, current Chief Operating Officer, as interim Chief Executive Officer and acting Public Health Director beginning October 2019.
