One of Rowan’s Most Wanted now in custody

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man who had been on the Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list since December, has now been apprehended.
Kenneth Shepherd was added to the Most Wanted List for the December 6, 2018 armed robbery of the Rushco store on Longs Ferry Road.
Rowan County detectives and Lexington Police officers say they located Shepherd hiding in a car in Lexington.
Shepherd resisted being arrested, but was taken into custody and is being returned to Rowan County to face robbery charges.
