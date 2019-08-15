NASCAR world reacts after Earnhardt Jr., family escape injury in plane crash

ELIZABETHTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Nascar world is publicly expressing their relief after reports have come out that the legendary driver, along with his wife, daughter and two pilots, have escaped a plane crash unharmed on Thursday afternoon.
Kelley Earnhardt provided the initial update on the family shortly after news of the crash emerged, confirming the safety of all aboard.
While the Earnhardts were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures following the crash, the Elizabethton Fire Department confirmed that no major injuries were suffered and that the family got off the plane safely.
Fellow Nascar driver Jimmie Johnson quickly expressed his own relief that the family had escaped the incident unscathed.
Hendrick Motorsports also released a statement expressing their gratitude that everyone on board had been declared safe.
Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale also reached out publicly, offering prayers for the family following the harrowing crash.
Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier spoke to CBS affiliate WJHL following the crash and confirmed that the family had been transported to the hospital after exiting the plane while it actively burned up spilled diesel.
‘Whoever was on it was very lucky they made it out… That’s what I think.’
