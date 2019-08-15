Man charged after armed robberies at Econo Lodge and Days Inn in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have charged a man with two armed robberies at local hotels.
Charles Reginald Springs, 63, of S. Fulton Street in Salisbury was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one charge of possession of schedule II narcotics.
According to police, the first robbery charge stems from the investigation of an incident at the Days Inn on Bendix Drive on August 6. The second robbery charge is the result of an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the Econo Lodge on Jake Alexander Boulevard South.
Police arrested Springs during a traffic stop on S. Fulton St. on Wednesday night, and found to be in possession of suspected Schedule II narcotics.
