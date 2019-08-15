Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Catawba County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Ryan Eugene Farley Thursday on charges of drug trafficking and possession of crack cocaine.
The arrest happened around 9:30 a.m. when deputies with Catawba’s Special Enforcement Group noticed a 2007 Audi on Old Catawba Road. Farley, who had an outstanding arrest for communicating threats, was at the wheel.
Deputies on scene attempted to apprehend Farley, but they say the 30-year-old physically resisted arrest. Officers did take Farley into custody. During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they found four ounces of crack cocaine.
Farley was charged with trafficking cocaine by possession and resisting arrest. He also was served with an outstanding warrant for communicating threats.
He is being held on $801,500 bond inside the Catawba County Jail.
