Man accused of pepper spraying clerks, cook at Waffle House, pet store in SC

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have charged a man who is accused of pepper spraying two clerks and a cook in separate robberies at a Waffle House and a pet store in the Lake Wylie area of York County, S.C.
Officers from CMPD, in cooperation with the York County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 42-year-old Vladimir Augustus Lynch around noon Thursday.
Officials say the incidents happened on Aug. 2 and Aug. 6.
In the first crime, deputies say the suspect walked into the Pet Sense store on Latitude Lane in Lake Wylie and went to the register to make a purchase on Friday, Aug. 2 around 8:30 p.m.
Deputies say he handed the employee a $5 bill, and as the female employee opened the register, the suspect pepper sprayed her and grabbed money from the register.
In the second crime, deputies say the same suspect walked into the Waffle House on Charlotte Highway on Tuesday, Aug. 6 around 4:15 a.m.
Officials say he ordered a beverage, and the female employee gave it to him without cost. He then left the business momentarily, re-entered and ordered a burger.
The suspect then gave the employee a $5 bill and when she opened the register, he pepper sprayed her, grabbed the money from the register and then pepper sprayed the cook.
Deputies currently have two warrants for strong armed robbery on Lynch. More charges may be pending.
This case is still under investigation.
