Lower rain chances in the days ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today marks the tenth straight day of 90° plus, as I’m forecasting a high in Charlotte of 91°.
While I’m forecasting lots of sunshine and low rain chances, the humidity level will remain high, so the heat index will push the mid to upper 90s for at least a couple of hours this afternoon. Do your best to keep cool!
The front that moved through with heavy thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday is now pushing down toward the coast and it looks to take up residence there through the weekend. As such, there will likely be a just a few widely-separated thunderstorms - 20% chance - around today.
Friday and the weekend will bring highs in the lower 90s with ample sunshine to go around. Model data suggest the front will stay put along the coast, and so while rain chances there appear to be high this weekend, they look quite low for the WBTV viewing area.
By early next week, several waves of low pressure may ride up the stalled front, leading to much better rain chances back our way. At this early point, I’m forecasting 50% rain chances with highs in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
