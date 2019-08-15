Little League Softball World Series: Rowan’s girls of summer are once again World Champions

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second time in four years, Rowan County’s Little League softball team will reign as world champs after defeating Louisiana in the World Series.
Rowan got off to an early lead and never looked back, winning 4-1 at Alpenrose Stadium in Portland, Oregon.
Lauren Vanderpool hit the first pitch of the game for a single, stole 2nd, then scored on a Riley Haggis double to right centerfield. Rowan added two more runs in the first for the early 3-0 lead.
Kennedi Fisher scored on a wild pitch in the 2nd inning to put Rowan up 4-0.
Campbell Schaen got the win on the mound for Rowan, striking out 9 batters and earning her 5th win in the series.
A big homecoming has already been planned for Thursday night. The Salisbury Fire Department and Salisbury Police will escort the Rowan Little League team through town to the West End Plaza.
Organizers are encouraging community members to gather at The Square in downtown Salisbury, or the West End Plaza at approximately 8:45 p.m. to welcome the girls home.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.