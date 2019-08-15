’He made a choice that made our lives a miserable mess’: Man pleads guilty to 2018 motel shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday morning in court for a Nov. 2018 shooting that killed a man at a Charlotte hotel room.
Demarco Crawford accepted a plea deal to enter a guilty plea for second-degree murder charges in the case of 25-year-old Justin Fuller.
In court, we learned new details about what led up to the shooting.
The State’s attorney said Crawford went to the motel to meet a woman there for a date after seeing a post about it online. During that time, several other people in the room, including Fuller, went inside the bathroom. During that date, Crawford and the woman involved got into an argument about what the meeting included, that’s when Fuller stepped out of the bathroom and kicked Crawford out of the room.
The State said that in his initial police questioning, Crawford denied this meeting being a part of prostitution and instead said he was going there for drugs and was robbed.
After Crawford was kicked out, he went to his car, got a gun and went back to the room. When Fuller opened the door, the State said Crawford shot him once in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“I forgive him and I’m just so glad its over,” said Fuller’s mom, Sharlene Fuller. “I really truly believe he’s sorry. He made a bad mistake, he made a bad choice and my child paid the price for it.”
Crawford will serve a maximum sentence of 25 years. His defense attorney asked for him to be considered for work release as well, saying that he’s remorseful for what he did and he wanted to be able to provide for his four kids.
“His brief moment being that angry, he made a choice that made our lives a miserable mess," said Fuller.
A majority of the homicide cases in court today involved victims or defendants under the age of 30, most of them in their teens or early 20s. Now, Fuller has a message for anyone who quickly pulls out a gun.
“Is it really worth picking up that gun and messing up your life, taking away lives and messing up peoples futures?" Fuller asked. "Just calm down before you pick up that gun because once you pull that trigger, it’s over, it’s too late, you can’t come back from uh-oh.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.