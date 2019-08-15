2019 FFN Electrifying 11-- Cameron Roseman-Sinclair of Myers Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since his freshman season, Cameron Roseman-Sinclair has been making big plays at Myers Park. All that experience has led him to becoming one of the top safeties in the nation and puts him on the list of the 2019 FFN Electrifying 11.
Who is Cameron Roseman-Sinclair: Senior Safety
Height: 5 foot 11
Weight: 195 pounds
40 Speed: 4.49
2018 Stats:
70 Tackles
4 Tackles for Loss
2 Interceptions
6 Pass Breakups
With 42 career starts in his years at Myers Park, Cameron has had plenty of time to sharpen his skills in the Mustangs secondary. His work with former UNC great and former NFL star Dre Bly has allowed him to get even better.
He is ranked by Rivals as the 4th best safety in the nation.
And with the tie to Bly, it is no wonder where he will be going to college next fall.
College: North Carolina
With a ranking of 4th in the nation, there is not much Cameron can not do on the football field at safety. He has excellent coverage skills, can tackle, and can bring the thunder with a rib rocking hit when need be. In fact, that may be the best aspect of his game.
“It sends a message,” said Cameron. “This is my house. This is my field. I run everything. I’d choose a kill shot over a pick any night.”
