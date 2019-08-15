Dale Earnhardt Jr, wife and daughter on board plane that crashed in Tenn.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WBTV) - Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and members of his family were on board an airplane that crashed near an airport in Tennessee Thursday afternoon.
The call came in at 3:41 p.m. from the Elizabethton Airport in Tennessee, according to the Elizabethton Fire Department. Officials say Earnhardt, his wife Amy and daughter Isla were on board with two pilots when the plane went down.
Officials said all those on board were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated and it appears that no major injuries were reported.
Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt, tweeted about the crash shortly after the news broke.
At the scene, the plane appeared to be heavily damaged from the impact and fire. Firefighters could be seen extinguishing the flames of the wreckage.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash.
**This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
