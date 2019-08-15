Charlotte man says he used words to help stop man from running from police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - James Charles was at work along Brookshire Boulevard when he saw a car crash into another, and turn it around.
“I heard the bang, and I saw the car run into a car right here, on the street,” he says.
Then, he saw a young man take off running from one of those cars.
“He runs into my yard, and literally ran in front of us,” Charles says.
It became clear to Charles that police were chasing this man - he was in trouble.
“And I’m looking at his face, he’s terrified,” Charles says. “I don’t know what he did, but he definitely looked terrified.”
It was then, the situation became an emotional one, for Charles, as the man continued to run.
WBTV photographer Jordan Sawyers and anchor Jamie Boll were in a car nearby where this was happening, and caught some of the situation on camera.
“Police are chasing him, and I’m yelling at him, ‘Please lay down, we don’t want to see you get shot. Please lay down, please lay down,’” Charles says. “He looked right at me, and he ran over there, and he laid down. And I was, I was relieved. Because if I…I couldn’t afford to see another young black man shot. I wouldn’t have been able to handle that.”
Police tell WBTV the man had stolen the now-crashed car from someone earlier in the day, in an armed robbery. They were trying to stop him, when he crashed, and took off.
For Charles, he is now glad that man seemed to heed his words, in that moment.
“He hit a car, he’s in trouble,” Charles says. “But I just don’t want to see…it’s not worth his life.”
Police say the man was taken into their custody, and then to a nearby hospital to treat minor injuries. The people in the other car were not hurt.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.