Baton Rouge man charged with child porn, including ‘toddler erotica’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have charged a Baton Rouge man with two counts of pornography involving juveniles.
The evidence allegedly includes images of “toddler erotica,” according to an arrest warrant.
Kenneth D. Gaspard, 69, was booked into the East Baton Rouge parish prison. He was released Wednesday after posting a $50,000 bond, jail records show.
According to the warrant, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office was first alerted about possible illegal activity by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
The report from NCMEC said a user with the email address lqqkn4girls@aol.com had “uploaded several images of child sexual abuse,” the warrant says.
Investigators say they linked that activity to a computer located in Gaspard’s home.
The arrest warrant details graphic images of young girls that investigators say they discovered during the course of their investigation.
