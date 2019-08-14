15-year-old charged with rape in two home break-in cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager has been charged in connection with two sexual assault cases that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) said could potentially be related to two other incidents.
In the two cases the 15-year-old is accused of, one of which happened Monday morning, women reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger who broke into their homes on Forestbrook Drive. Both victims described their assailant as a thin, black man, approximately 5′9 to 6-feet tall and wearing a mask.
In one case, the victim said he was wearing a burgundy or maroon sweatshirt. The other victim described dark clothing. Police said both victims give a similar description of what the suspect said and did while in their homes.
On Wednesday, police said the teen was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, “with additional charges to follow” by the District Attorney’s Office. CMPD said the teen’s name would not be released due to his age.
On Monday, police released the information about the Forestbrook Drive cases and two other potentially related sexual assaults also happened early Monday morning.
Those incidents happened on Hoskins Ridge Lane and Springmont Lane.
Investigators have not said whether they still believe all four cases could be connected.
Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.
