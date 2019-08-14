Two people wanted on dozens of animal cruelty charges in Brunswick Co.

By Jim Gentry | August 14, 2019 at 6:25 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 8:56 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people it says are wanted on dozens of animal cruelty charges.

According to a Facebook post , Jeffrey Wayne Grainger, 36, and Dawn Marie Collins, 40, of Calico Court in Leland are being sought by the sheriff’s office.

They each face 19 counts of cruelty to animals and 19 counts of abandonment of an animal.

Anyone with information on Grainger and/or Collins is asked to contact Sgt. Bradley at 910-754-8204 or call 911.

