Thunderstorms eventually take a break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A final swipe of thunderstorms developed around the region Wednesday with the passage of a very weak cold front which will do little or nothing to cool things off and reduce the humidity. But slightly dryer air behind the front will tamp down thunderstorm activity for the second half of the week and into the weekend.
I can’t guarantee 100% dry weather for your outdoor plans, but any storms that develop through the weekend will be few and far between.
Highs will remain in the low 90s for the foreseeable future into next week as showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly likely again.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
