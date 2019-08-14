Stormwater repair work planned on Cumberland Ct in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - City of Concord Water Resources crews will begin a stormwater pipe replacement project on Cumberland Court SW on Monday, August 19.
During a routine inspection, crews found multiple deficiencies in the existing stormwater pipe system in this area. To minimize the inconvenience to residents and motorists, multiple crews will work simultaneously to complete this project as quickly as possible.
Due to site conditions, stormwater crews will close Cumberland Court SW in both directions between Plott Drive SW and Warren C. Coleman Blvd. This closure will begin on the morning of August 19 and continue throughout next week. Detour signs will be in place as needed to route motorists around the closure. All local residents will have access to their driveways.
Weather permitting, this work is scheduled to be complete by August 23. For more information, please contact Water Resources at 704-920-5360.
