Shots fired at Buffalo Wild Wings in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say shots were fired at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Gastonia Tuesday night.
According to Gaston Communications, the incident happened at the Buffalo Wild Wings off Cox Road in Gastonia.
Officials confirmed that shots were fired, but did not give any information about injuries.
There was a heavy police presence at the scene. Officers closed the road to traffic at Gaston Mall Drive and Cox Road.
There’s no word on suspects, arrests or what happened in the incident.
Gastonia City Police are handling the investigation.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
