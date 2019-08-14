Rowan County home destroyed by fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A home in western Rowan County was destroyed by fire on Wednesday morning, but thankfully, the homeowner was not injured.
According to Rowan County Fire Marshal Deborah Horne, a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the house off the 3100 block of Brown Road near Mount Ulla.
Firefighters from several Rowan County departments and one in Iredell County arrived to find heavy smoke and flames.
There was concern initially that the homeowner was inside the house, but officials learned that no one was home and there were no injuries.
“All the stations responded and immediately started putting water on the fire of course, then they went from there to try and find the homeowner, and now we’ve found out thankfully that she was in Mooresville, not in the home," Horne said.
Firefighters working the fire were changed out frequently and given water due to the high heat of the day.
“We’ve got the rescue squad here and they have brought extra rehab such as water, Gatorade, they’re rotating the crews out on a shorter basis and they can get out here and get re-hydrated," Horne added.
In a related incident, a Cleveland Fire Department fire truck was involved in an accident on Highway 70 while responding to the Brown Road fire. The fire truck and a tractor-trailer were involved.
No one was hurt in the crash, but there was damage to both vehicles. The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.