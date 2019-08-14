Round two of storms Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After an outbreak of severe thunderstorms plowed across the region Tuesday, we still can’t rule out scattered thunderstorms overnight.
Then comes Wednesday. As a frontal boundary pushes through the Carolinas, another round of storms will refire mostly during the afternoon and early evening.
We may not see the same widespread outbreak, but any storms that develop will certainly be on the strong side.
Temperatures won’t cut us much of a break either. After hitting 95 degrees for the high Tuesday, 93 looks about right for Wednesday.
Any chance of staying in the 80s for daytime temperatures will have to wait until next week. But at least after Wednesday disruptive weather will be a minimum for the second half of the week.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
